Sabotage in the Baltic: The Mystery of Cut Cables

In a concerning development, two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has labelled the incident as sabotage, although the responsible party remains unidentified.

Pistorius dismissed the possibility of accidental damage, particularly the theory that anchors might have inadvertently severed the cables. The minister emphasized the gravity of the situation prior to an EU defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Labeling the incident a 'hybrid' action, Pistorius stressed the importance of addressing this issue to safeguard vital communication infrastructure. The motive and identity of the saboteurs continue to be subjects of investigation.

