Sabotage in the Baltic: The Mystery of Cut Cables

Two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged in what German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius describes as an act of sabotage. While the exact perpetrators remain unidentified, the incident is classified as a 'hybrid' action, raising concerns among EU defence ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development, two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has labelled the incident as sabotage, although the responsible party remains unidentified.

Pistorius dismissed the possibility of accidental damage, particularly the theory that anchors might have inadvertently severed the cables. The minister emphasized the gravity of the situation prior to an EU defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Labeling the incident a 'hybrid' action, Pistorius stressed the importance of addressing this issue to safeguard vital communication infrastructure. The motive and identity of the saboteurs continue to be subjects of investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

