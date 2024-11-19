Latest Health Developments: From Breakthrough Pills to Legal Battles

The health sector is abuzz with activity, from patent disputes to drug developments and judicial rulings. In the U.S., the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal about a patent disagreement over a blockbuster diarrhea drug, Xifaxan, leaving a lower court's ruling intact.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, a judge ruled anti-abortion laws unconstitutional, citing state constitutional protections. This decision continues to permit abortion within the state. On the business front, Medtronic raised its annual profit expectations, driven by strong demand for its medical devices.

In other news, Ōura, known for its smart ring technology, has risen in valuation to over $5 billion after investment from Dexcom. Elsewhere, medical advancements include Eli Lilly's promising cholesterol drug trial outcomes and Merck's new injectable version of its cancer drug Keytruda.

(With inputs from agencies.)