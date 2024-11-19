Left Menu

Latest Health Developments: From Breakthrough Pills to Legal Battles

A roundup of recent health news, covering the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on a patent dispute, a Wyoming judge's abortion ruling, Medtronic's financial outlook, Ōura's valuation boost, Eli Lilly's cholesterol-lowering drug trial results, USDA's bird flu confirmation in Hawaii, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is abuzz with activity, from patent disputes to drug developments and judicial rulings. In the U.S., the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal about a patent disagreement over a blockbuster diarrhea drug, Xifaxan, leaving a lower court's ruling intact.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, a judge ruled anti-abortion laws unconstitutional, citing state constitutional protections. This decision continues to permit abortion within the state. On the business front, Medtronic raised its annual profit expectations, driven by strong demand for its medical devices.

In other news, Ōura, known for its smart ring technology, has risen in valuation to over $5 billion after investment from Dexcom. Elsewhere, medical advancements include Eli Lilly's promising cholesterol drug trial outcomes and Merck's new injectable version of its cancer drug Keytruda.

