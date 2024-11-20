Left Menu

Trump Appoints Dr. Oz to Tackle Healthcare Challenges

Donald Trump has announced Mehmet Oz as the new head for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz, who is widely known as 'Dr. Oz', will work alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address issues within the U.S. healthcare system and combat waste and fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 02:41 IST
In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Dr. Oz, who rose to fame through his television career, previously made an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Trump, who supported Oz during this campaign, emphasized that Oz will collaborate with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services. Together, they aim to confront the challenges posed by what Trump terms the 'illness industrial complex,' along with addressing chronic diseases and reducing waste and fraud.

Trump expressed concerns over the current state of the healthcare system, saying it burdens American citizens and strains the national budget. He believes Dr. Oz will lead efforts in promoting disease prevention and implementing necessary reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

