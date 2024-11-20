Left Menu

Donald Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Key Healthcare Role

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Dr. Mehmet Oz as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz is set to work with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reform the healthcare system, focusing on cutting waste and targeting chronic diseases. The nomination might stir mixed reactions within the pharmaceutical industry.

Updated: 20-11-2024 05:31 IST
In a surprising move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Dr. Mehmet Oz as the new administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a key agency with a massive annual budget of $2.6 trillion.

Trump's decision to nominate the television personality and surgeon follows his previous endorsement of Oz's unsuccessful Senate run in Pennsylvania. The president-elect is aiming to address systemic issues within the healthcare sector, particularly chronic diseases and budget inefficiencies.

Collaborating with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services, Oz plans to tackle the so-called 'illness industrial complex' and streamline healthcare policies. The move is seen as having potential implications for the pharmaceutical landscape.

