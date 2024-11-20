Japan's Tourism Boom: Record Visitor Surge Amidst Weak Yen

In a remarkable turn of events, Japan has recorded an unprecedented influx of 3.31 million visitors in October, driven largely by the depreciation of the yen. This financial shift has made Japan an attractive destination for international tourists, eager to explore both business and leisure opportunities.

According to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), this figure surpasses the previous high of 3.29 million in July, indicating a strong recovery trend in the tourism sector. Compared to September, the number of visitors increased from 2.87 million, showing a growing momentum in tourist arrivals.

As the nation approached pre-pandemic tourism levels, with 30.2 million tourists recorded by October, Japan's hospitality and related sectors have shown significant growth, contributing substantially to the national economy. This comes close to breaking the annual record of 31.9 million visitors set in 2019, just before the global shutdown caused by COVID-19.

