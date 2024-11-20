Left Menu

Quality Concerns Emerge Over Popular Snacks in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh's Una district, various food samples including golgappa water and mustard oil have failed quality tests. The state government is urging strict enforcement of food safety standards following these findings, with actions underway to address the substandard and mis-branded products identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST
Quality Concerns Emerge Over Popular Snacks in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Quality concerns over local food products have surfaced in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Una district, where multiple samples of popular snacks have failed safety tests.

Recent reports from the composite testing laboratory in Solan district highlighted substandard golgappa water and adulterated mustard oil. Additionally, coffee samples were found below standard levels.

State authorities emphasized the importance of selling quality items, mandating the Health Department to enforce strict compliance. The temple trust shop in Hamirpur also faced scrutiny, resulting in a temporary closure after 'rotes' were deemed unsafe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024