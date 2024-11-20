Quality Concerns Emerge Over Popular Snacks in Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh's Una district, various food samples including golgappa water and mustard oil have failed quality tests. The state government is urging strict enforcement of food safety standards following these findings, with actions underway to address the substandard and mis-branded products identified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST
- India
Quality concerns over local food products have surfaced in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Una district, where multiple samples of popular snacks have failed safety tests.
Recent reports from the composite testing laboratory in Solan district highlighted substandard golgappa water and adulterated mustard oil. Additionally, coffee samples were found below standard levels.
State authorities emphasized the importance of selling quality items, mandating the Health Department to enforce strict compliance. The temple trust shop in Hamirpur also faced scrutiny, resulting in a temporary closure after 'rotes' were deemed unsafe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
