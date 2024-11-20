HealthNxt Initiative: Democratizing Healthcare Access in India Through Digital Innovation
Haleon, in collaboration with WPP, launched the HealthNxt initiative aimed at making healthcare more accessible in India. Through digital innovation, strategic partnerships, and focused education, HealthNxt targets to overcome barriers such as affordability, awareness, and access to ensure quality healthcare for all.
Haleon, a leader in consumer healthcare, unveiled the 'HealthNxt' initiative on November 14, 2024. The initiative, executed in partnership with WPP, aspires to enhance healthcare accessibility in India through digital innovation and focused educational efforts.
The launch event saw participation from industry leaders discussing the pivotal role of technology and strategic partnerships in overcoming healthcare barriers like affordability and awareness. Notable discussions included the significance of a consumer-centric approach and the potential of AI and XR for health solutions.
Mr. Navneet Saluja highlighted the imperative of democratizing healthcare access across India, emphasizing Haleon's commitment to remove accessibility barriers. The initiative aims to foster collaborations to develop innovative solutions and ensure that healthcare reaches everyone, thus paving the way for healthier communities.
