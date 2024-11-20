Kerala Leads in Antibiotic Awareness with Innovative Campaign

Kerala has reported a significant decline in antibiotic usage, with Health Minister Veena George citing a 20-30 percent reduction thanks to state-led interventions.

In an effort to combat the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, George launched a state-level awareness campaign at a health center in Vattiyoorkkavu.

She emphasized the state's strides in regulating antibiotic distribution and usage, declaring all hospitals as 'antibiotic-smart' facilities amid efforts to curb antimicrobial resistance, a step lauded by the WHO.

