Kerala Leads in Antibiotic Awareness with Innovative Campaign
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced a 20-30 percent reduction in antibiotic usage due to government initiatives. During the inauguration of an awareness campaign, she highlighted efforts to curb unscientific antibiotic use, designating hospitals as 'antibiotic-smart' and implementing measures to prevent the unauthorized sale of antibiotics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala has reported a significant decline in antibiotic usage, with Health Minister Veena George citing a 20-30 percent reduction thanks to state-led interventions.
In an effort to combat the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, George launched a state-level awareness campaign at a health center in Vattiyoorkkavu.
She emphasized the state's strides in regulating antibiotic distribution and usage, declaring all hospitals as 'antibiotic-smart' facilities amid efforts to curb antimicrobial resistance, a step lauded by the WHO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO Identifies 17 Pathogens as Top Priorities for New Vaccine Development in Global Study
Maharashtra assembly polls a fight between those who love the state and those who hate it: Uddhav Thackeray at rally in Kolhapur.
It's clear who is going to form govt in Jharkhand after CM's proposer Mandal Murmu joined BJP: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ranchi.
Amrita Warring's Development Charge: Gidderbaha Campaign Trail
Decisive Congressional Showdown: Who Will Control the Hill?