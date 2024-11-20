Left Menu

Kerala Leads in Antibiotic Awareness with Innovative Campaign

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced a 20-30 percent reduction in antibiotic usage due to government initiatives. During the inauguration of an awareness campaign, she highlighted efforts to curb unscientific antibiotic use, designating hospitals as 'antibiotic-smart' and implementing measures to prevent the unauthorized sale of antibiotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:10 IST
Kerala Leads in Antibiotic Awareness with Innovative Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has reported a significant decline in antibiotic usage, with Health Minister Veena George citing a 20-30 percent reduction thanks to state-led interventions.

In an effort to combat the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, George launched a state-level awareness campaign at a health center in Vattiyoorkkavu.

She emphasized the state's strides in regulating antibiotic distribution and usage, declaring all hospitals as 'antibiotic-smart' facilities amid efforts to curb antimicrobial resistance, a step lauded by the WHO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

