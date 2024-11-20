Left Menu

Boosting Haryana’s Fight Against MDR-TB: New Training Initiatives Unveiled

Haryana's Health Minister, Arti Singh Rao, launched a vital workshop focusing on the latest management protocols for combating Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB). The initiative aims to enhance healthcare professionals' skills, reflecting the state's commitment to TB elimination through improved diagnosis and patient care amid evolving drug-resistant strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:01 IST
Boosting Haryana’s Fight Against MDR-TB: New Training Initiatives Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb the spread of Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB), Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao inaugurated a specialized workshop on Wednesday. Aimed at training healthcare professionals, this workshop introduces them to the latest protocols and advancements in TB treatment and patient care.

Minister Rao underlined the urgent need to equip healthcare workers with the necessary skills to combat one of the country's most pressing health challenges. Emphasizing the government's dedication, she assured the continuation of support and resources for training initiatives to effectively tackle MDR-TB.

Speakers at the event, including Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal and Health Services Director Brahmdeep Singh, highlighted the importance of collaboration and collective responsibility in fighting TB. Together, these efforts aim to realize the vision of a TB-free nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024