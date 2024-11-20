Boosting Haryana’s Fight Against MDR-TB: New Training Initiatives Unveiled

In a significant move to curb the spread of Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB), Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao inaugurated a specialized workshop on Wednesday. Aimed at training healthcare professionals, this workshop introduces them to the latest protocols and advancements in TB treatment and patient care.

Minister Rao underlined the urgent need to equip healthcare workers with the necessary skills to combat one of the country's most pressing health challenges. Emphasizing the government's dedication, she assured the continuation of support and resources for training initiatives to effectively tackle MDR-TB.

Speakers at the event, including Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal and Health Services Director Brahmdeep Singh, highlighted the importance of collaboration and collective responsibility in fighting TB. Together, these efforts aim to realize the vision of a TB-free nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)