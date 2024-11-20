Left Menu

Bitcoin Soars Amid Trump Administration's Crypto-Friendly Anticipations

Bitcoin reached a new high nearing $95,000 following news of its potential acquisition by Donald Trump’s media group, suggesting a crypto-friendly administration. Bitcoin has doubled this year and surged over 40% since Trump's election win. Cryptocurrency market excitement pushed its global value above $3 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:18 IST
Bitcoin Soars Amid Trump Administration's Crypto-Friendly Anticipations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin surged to a near-record of $95,000 after reports emerged that Donald Trump's media company might acquire the crypto trading firm Bakkt. This speculation has revived hopes of a crypto-friendly regime under his administration. As a result, Bitcoin has more than doubled its value this year alone.

The Financial Times reported that Trump Media and Technology Group, responsible for Truth Social, is nearing an all-stock deal with Bakkt, owned by Intercontinental Exchange. Since Trump's victory on November 5, Bitcoin has climbed over 40% as traders anticipate a more accommodating regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

Further boosting the sector's outlook, options trading for BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF showed a bullish trend on its Nasdaq debut, underscoring the growing enthusiasm in the crypto market that now exceeds $3 trillion. Analysts note significant buying pressure on Bitcoin, signaling a potential rise in its market value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024