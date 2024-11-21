Left Menu

Japan Unveils Major Stimulus Package Amid Rising Inflation Woes

Japan is set to allocate 13.9 trillion yen from its general account to fund a new stimulus package, which aims to alleviate the impact of rising prices on households. The package, totaling 39 trillion yen with private funding, could further strain public finances amidst growing debt concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:11 IST
Japan Unveils Major Stimulus Package Amid Rising Inflation Woes

Japan is bracing to deploy 13.9 trillion yen ($89.7 billion) from its general account to support a sweeping stimulus package, NHK reported Thursday. This move seeks to counterbalance the rising costs affecting households, surpassing last year's 13.2 trillion yen stimulus allocation and potentially exacerbating Japan's fiscal challenges.

The generous package encompasses approximately 8 trillion yen for governmental investments and loans, combining with local government spending for an aggregate of 39 trillion yen once private contributions are factored in, according to NHK, lacking attributions. Certain initiatives propose direct aid such as 30,000 yen to exempt households and 20,000 yen per child for qualifying families.

On Wednesday, the ruling coalition overcame key impediments by securing support from a main opposition party for the proposal. However, economist Takayuki Sueyoshi of Daiwa Institute of Research questioned the necessity of such an extensive package amid signs of recovering private consumption and wage growth, warning it could hinder Japan's targets for a primary budget surplus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024