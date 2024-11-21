Navigating Economic Uncertainty: South Africa's Strategic Rate Cut

South Africa's Reserve Bank, emphasizing a challenging global and local economic backdrop, trimmed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75%. This decision, announced on Thursday, was in line with most economists' predictions. South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago confirmed the decision was unanimous, with no deliberations over a more substantial 50 bps cut.

The reduction comes as inflation dropped below the target range, reaching its lowest since COVID-19's height, at 2.8% in October. However, Governor Kganyago maintained a cautious approach, citing global risks and potential domestic price surges from essentials like food and electricity. He warned that economic maneuvers remain difficult, saying, "A disinflation process is there, but it is clearly a very bumpy road."

Despite the economic slowdown following political shifts like Donald Trump's election victory, SARB has slightly adjusted its inflation outlook. Economists like Razia Khan of Standard Chartered anticipate further 25 bps cuts in the coming months, provided external shocks do not arise, targeting a terminal rate of 7.0%. SARB's growth projections hint at a gradual recovery supported by government reforms and boosted consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)