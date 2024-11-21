Empowering Health in Karnataka: Saura Swasthya Initiative

The Karnataka Health Department, in a strategic move, has partnered with the SELCO Foundation to launch the 'Saura Swasthya' initiative. The programme intends to equip 5,000 health facilities across Karnataka with solar power, greatly benefiting the rural populace.

Announced by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the initiative underscores the state's commitment to renewable energy. Rao emphasized that it will ensure 24/7 healthcare operations and help save on hospital electricity bills significantly, paving the way for sustainable health infrastructure development.

With over 1,152 health facilities already solar-powered, Raichur district is a frontrunner, operating entirely on solar energy. This initiative also promises to collaborate across India and globally, striving for affordable healthcare access via decentralized renewable sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)