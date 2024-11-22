Pound Tumbles Amid Disappointing UK Retail Sales
The pound weakened after October's UK retail sales data showed a larger-than-expected decline, potentially influencing the Bank of England's stance on rate cuts. Sterling is down 0.22% against the dollar and also fell against the euro, marking its lowest level in six months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The pound took a hit on Friday following October's UK retail sales data that revealed a significant decline beyond market expectations. If this trend continues, it may impact the Bank of England's approach to interest rate cuts.
Sterling fell 0.22% against the dollar, reaching its lowest level in six months at $1.2566. The British currency also softened against the euro, which climbed 0.16% to 83.35 pence.
This currency movement underscores the economic challenges Britain faces as weaker retail sales could signal broader economic issues, prompting further financial scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
