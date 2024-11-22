Left Menu

Pound Tumbles Amid Disappointing UK Retail Sales

The pound weakened after October's UK retail sales data showed a larger-than-expected decline, potentially influencing the Bank of England's stance on rate cuts. Sterling is down 0.22% against the dollar and also fell against the euro, marking its lowest level in six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:47 IST
Pound Tumbles Amid Disappointing UK Retail Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound took a hit on Friday following October's UK retail sales data that revealed a significant decline beyond market expectations. If this trend continues, it may impact the Bank of England's approach to interest rate cuts.

Sterling fell 0.22% against the dollar, reaching its lowest level in six months at $1.2566. The British currency also softened against the euro, which climbed 0.16% to 83.35 pence.

This currency movement underscores the economic challenges Britain faces as weaker retail sales could signal broader economic issues, prompting further financial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024