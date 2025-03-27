K-pop Sensation TXT's European Debut and Depardieu's Court Confession
The entertainment world buzzes with TXT's European tour debut and Gerard Depardieu's court admission. TXT, returning from a break, expresses renewed energy and connection. Meanwhile, Depardieu admits to inappropriate behavior but denies assault during court proceedings following allegations by set decorator Amelie K from an incident in 2021.
The world of entertainment is abuzz as K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) prepares for their upcoming European tour. The group, under the management of Big Hit Music, is back in the spotlight after a brief hiatus, ready to energize audiences with their performances across Europe. Their return has been marked by a new sense of inspiration and connection, following a period of rest and recuperation.
In other news, acclaimed French actor Gerard Depardieu has found himself in the center of a legal storm. During a court hearing, Depardieu admitted to 'grabbing' a woman by the hips but denied that his actions constituted sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred on a film set in 2021, and the plaintiff, Amelie K, described her experience as terrifying.
The entertainment industry continues to witness both exciting developments and challenging controversies, reflecting its dynamic and multifaceted nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TXT
- K-pop
- European tour
- Gerard Depardieu
- court
- sexual assault
- Big Hit Music
- BTS
- tour debut
- Amelie K
ALSO READ
Court Battle Over USAID Document Destruction Unfolds
Delhi High Court to NIA: Respond to Baramulla MP's Plea for Parliament Attendance
Allahabad High Court Orders Quick Facelift for Jama Masjid
Tensions Rise as Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Faces Arrest for Defying Court Summons
Delhi High Court Pushes for Resolution on Sainik Farm Regularisation