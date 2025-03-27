K-pop Sensation TXT's European Debut and Depardieu's Court Confession

The world of entertainment is abuzz as K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) prepares for their upcoming European tour. The group, under the management of Big Hit Music, is back in the spotlight after a brief hiatus, ready to energize audiences with their performances across Europe. Their return has been marked by a new sense of inspiration and connection, following a period of rest and recuperation.

In other news, acclaimed French actor Gerard Depardieu has found himself in the center of a legal storm. During a court hearing, Depardieu admitted to 'grabbing' a woman by the hips but denied that his actions constituted sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred on a film set in 2021, and the plaintiff, Amelie K, described her experience as terrifying.

The entertainment industry continues to witness both exciting developments and challenging controversies, reflecting its dynamic and multifaceted nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)