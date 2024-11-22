US Expands Import Ban Over Forced Labor Concerns

The United States has extended its import ban to include additional companies over suspected forced labor practices linked to the Uyghurs in China. The move was announced through a government notice posted on Friday.

This expansion, documented in the Federal Register, is a continuation of the federal government's initiative to rid the U.S. supply chain of forced labor activities.

The decision underscores the U.S.'s commitment to addressing human rights concerns and maintaining ethical trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)