US Expands Import Ban Over Forced Labor Concerns

The United States government is intensifying its efforts to eradicate forced labor from its supply chain by expanding its import bans. This move targets companies involved with China's alleged forced labor practices concerning the Uyghurs, as outlined in a recent Federal Register notice.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:25 IST
The United States has extended its import ban to include additional companies over suspected forced labor practices linked to the Uyghurs in China. The move was announced through a government notice posted on Friday.

This expansion, documented in the Federal Register, is a continuation of the federal government's initiative to rid the U.S. supply chain of forced labor activities.

The decision underscores the U.S.'s commitment to addressing human rights concerns and maintaining ethical trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

