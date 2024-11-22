Ayurveda Movement: The Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan

The Ayush Minister, Prataprao Jadhav, announced on Friday that a groundbreaking campaign dedicated to integrating Ayurveda into every household is being driven by over 4 lakh devoted volunteers.

During a press conference, Jadhav expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan, highlighting it as a national movement.

This initiative, led by the Ministry of Ayush and organized by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), focuses on unique Ayurvedic principles to help individuals understand their unique Prakriti, fostering personalized health practices and preventing diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)