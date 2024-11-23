Left Menu

First Case of Clade I Mpox Confirmed in Canada Amid Global Health Concerns

Canada confirmed its first case of clade I mpox in Manitoba, linked to an African outbreak. The infected individual is isolating and sought medical help in Canada. Public health authorities are collaborating for contact tracing as the WHO underscores the ongoing global threat of the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:38 IST
In a significant development, Canada's public health agency announced the confirmation of its first clade I mpox case in the country. The case was identified in Manitoba, involving an individual who recently returned from central and eastern Africa. This adds to the mounting global concern over the virus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) stated that the infected person sought medical care shortly after arriving back in Canada and is currently in isolation. The infection has been linked to a larger mpox outbreak in Africa, with authorities actively tracing contacts to curb any potential spread.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the mpox outbreak as a global public health emergency after detecting a new variant, clade Ib. The virus spreads through close contact, typically causing mild symptoms but can be fatal in some cases. Canadian officials maintain that the risk remains low for the general population but continue to closely monitor developments.

