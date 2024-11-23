Surprising Link Between COVID and Cancer: A Potential Breakthrough
A study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation suggests severe COVID infections may help reduce cancer. Research on mice found that specific monocytes induced by COVID fought cancer cells. While promising, results are preliminary, requiring further trials in humans before possible therapeutic application.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation has revealed a potential unexpected benefit of severe COVID-19 infections: a possible reduction in cancer size. The research, conducted on mice, offers new possibilities for cancer treatment, highlighting complex interactions between the immune system and cancer cells.
Researchers focused on monocytes, a type of white blood cell often hijacked by cancer cells. They discovered that severe COVID-induced monocytes showed unique anti-cancer properties. This could pave the way for developing new drugs and vaccines that activate these cancer-fighting cells without relying on T-cell-based therapies.
While the study is still in experimental stages, primarily in mice, it could mark a significant advance in understanding and treating cancer if the effects are replicated in humans. The research underscores the importance of basic scientific inquiry, even amid global health crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ and Ireland Invest $9.6M to Boost Research Efforts in Agricultural Emission Reduction
Liberating the Lab Chimps: A New Chapter for NIH Research Animals
IIT Madras and ISRO Launch Centre of Excellence for Thermal Science Research
AstraZeneca's UK Vaccine Research Investment Paused Amid Government Talks
Over 300 Experts Convene in Vienna to Shape Future of Research Reactors