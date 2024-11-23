Left Menu

Surprising Link Between COVID and Cancer: A Potential Breakthrough

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation suggests severe COVID infections may help reduce cancer. Research on mice found that specific monocytes induced by COVID fought cancer cells. While promising, results are preliminary, requiring further trials in humans before possible therapeutic application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST
Surprising Link Between COVID and Cancer: A Potential Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation has revealed a potential unexpected benefit of severe COVID-19 infections: a possible reduction in cancer size. The research, conducted on mice, offers new possibilities for cancer treatment, highlighting complex interactions between the immune system and cancer cells.

Researchers focused on monocytes, a type of white blood cell often hijacked by cancer cells. They discovered that severe COVID-induced monocytes showed unique anti-cancer properties. This could pave the way for developing new drugs and vaccines that activate these cancer-fighting cells without relying on T-cell-based therapies.

While the study is still in experimental stages, primarily in mice, it could mark a significant advance in understanding and treating cancer if the effects are replicated in humans. The research underscores the importance of basic scientific inquiry, even amid global health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024