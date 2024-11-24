FDA Highlights and Health Concerns: From Heart Drugs to Mpox Updates

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to BridgeBio for its drug, Attruby, targeting the rare heart condition ATTR-CM. This marks the first new treatment in this area previously dominated by Pfizer's Vyndaqel.

Research indicates that healthy breast cells may exhibit genetic changes similar to invasive breast cancer, raising concerns about diagnosis accuracy. Simultaneously, Canadian health officials confirmed the country's initial clade I mpox case amid an African outbreak.

In collaboration with Elon Musk's Neuralink, Canadian neurosurgeons are recruiting patients for a study on brain-device interfaces. Meanwhile, questions surround the impact of the widely prescribed asthma medication Singulair on mental health, with FDA insights leading the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)