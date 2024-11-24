Left Menu

FDA Highlights and Health Concerns: From Heart Drugs to Mpox Updates

This summary of health news features the FDA's approval of BridgeBio's heart drug, studies on cancer indicators in healthy breast cells, Canada's first clade I mpox case, and a Neuralink trial in Canada. Other topics include Trump's FDA nominee, Sanofi's drug discounts, asthma drug concerns, and global health alerts on mpox and bird flu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to BridgeBio for its drug, Attruby, targeting the rare heart condition ATTR-CM. This marks the first new treatment in this area previously dominated by Pfizer's Vyndaqel.

Research indicates that healthy breast cells may exhibit genetic changes similar to invasive breast cancer, raising concerns about diagnosis accuracy. Simultaneously, Canadian health officials confirmed the country's initial clade I mpox case amid an African outbreak.

In collaboration with Elon Musk's Neuralink, Canadian neurosurgeons are recruiting patients for a study on brain-device interfaces. Meanwhile, questions surround the impact of the widely prescribed asthma medication Singulair on mental health, with FDA insights leading the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

