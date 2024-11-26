From COVID-19 to Disease X: Strengthening Gender Equity in Crisis Responses

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued a pivotal report, which examines the pandemic's disproportionate effects on women and girls across 14 Pacific nations. Targeting policymakers and gender equality professionals, the report reveals how COVID-19 intensified existing inequities and reversed progress in gender equality. With a focus on health, economic, and social impacts, the study underscores the need for gender-sensitive measures to mitigate future crises, such as the hypothetical "Disease X." These findings highlight the urgency of addressing structural inequalities and investing in inclusive resilience strategies.

Health Systems Under Strain

Women in the Pacific, who dominate the healthcare workforce, faced severe challenges during the pandemic. Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) left female healthcare workers, especially nurses, vulnerable to infection and burnout. These professionals, often the backbone of patient care, carried not only medical but emotional burdens during the crisis. Vaccine distribution also revealed significant gender disparities. Women in many Pacific nations were less likely to receive COVID-19 vaccines, with reasons ranging from cultural barriers to practical issues like internet access and transportation difficulties. In Papua New Guinea, for instance, vaccination rates for women were significantly lower than those for men. Disruptions in essential health services, including sexual and reproductive health care, further marginalized women and girls, threatening maternal health and exacerbating gender gaps in health outcomes.

Economic Fallout and Rising Care Burdens

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on industries employing a majority of women, such as tourism and handicrafts, with job losses and reduced income severely affecting their financial independence. Women-owned businesses reported greater revenue declines compared to male-owned ones, while access to financial support remained limited. As formal employment contracted, many women shifted to informal labor or subsistence farming to sustain their families. Simultaneously, unpaid care work ballooned, as school closures and lockdowns forced women to shoulder increased household responsibilities. Across Pacific nations, women reported spending far more time on caregiving and domestic tasks than men, further restricting their participation in economic activities. This deepening of the gendered labor divide underscored the pandemic's unequal economic toll on women.

The Shadow Pandemic: Escalation in Gender-Based Violence

The pandemic also brought an alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV). Lockdowns trapped women with abusers, while reduced mobility and the closure of safe houses limited access to support services. In Fiji, GBV helpline calls surged sixfold in the early months of the pandemic. Similar trends were reported in Tonga, Papua New Guinea, and other Pacific nations, where domestic violence incidents escalated due to economic pressures and social confinement. Though efforts to expand support services, such as new hotlines and temporary shelters, were made, many women faced barriers like stigma, lack of connectivity, or fear of retaliation. The pandemic illuminated the urgent need for sustained investment in GBV prevention and response systems to protect vulnerable populations during crises.

Educational Setbacks and Digital Inequities

Girls in the Pacific experienced significant educational disruptions, as remote learning programs were inaccessible for many due to low internet penetration. A large proportion of girls lacked the tools needed for online education, deepening existing gender disparities in learning opportunities. In some cases, families resorted to early marriages or child labor as economic coping mechanisms, compounding the risks of adolescent pregnancies and permanent school dropouts. These setbacks threaten long-term gender equality gains, highlighting the need for investment in digital connectivity and inclusive education systems. The digital divide also hindered women and girls from accessing critical health and social resources, amplifying their vulnerability in the face of systemic challenges.

Building a Gender-Inclusive Future

The ADB report calls for urgent, gender-sensitive reforms to prepare for future crises like Disease X. Strengthening gender-disaggregated data collection and surveillance systems is essential for understanding and addressing vulnerabilities. Primary healthcare systems must be redesigned to be more inclusive, ensuring equitable access for women and marginalized groups. Policymakers are encouraged to include women in decision-making processes and public health planning, recognizing their unique perspectives and needs. Social protection systems should expand to cover informal workers, single mothers, and people with disabilities, while targeted support for women-led enterprises can foster economic resilience. Investments in childcare infrastructure, elder care services, and shared domestic responsibilities are vital to reducing the unpaid labor burden on women.

The report emphasizes the importance of equitable vaccine distribution, robust supply chains, and gender-responsive stimulus packages. Digital inclusion is another critical priority, enabling women to access education, health care, and economic opportunities. Gender-sensitive public health campaigns and accessible information systems can ensure that women and girls are better prepared for future crises. By addressing these structural barriers and investing in inclusive policies, Pacific Island countries can foster greater equity and resilience, paving the way for a more sustainable recovery. The lessons from COVID-19 serve as a critical foundation for building a gender-inclusive future that protects the most vulnerable in the face of global health threats.