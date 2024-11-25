Revolutionizing Healthcare: Star Arogya Digi Seva Launches in Rural India

Star Health Insurance, a major player in India's health insurance sector, has unveiled its latest initiative, 'Star Arogya Digi Seva', aimed at transforming healthcare delivery in rural communities. This program, in partnership with the Center for Chronic Disease and Control (CCDC), integrates telemedicine and Mobile Health Units to enhance healthcare access, emphasizing preventive care and the management of non-communicable diseases.

Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, affirmed that this project signifies a commitment to making healthcare accessible to all, aligning with IRDAI's mission of 'Insurance for All'. The initiative aims to reduce healthcare disparities by providing essential medical services in five aspirational districts across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, covering 74 villages.

Star Arogya Digi Seva focuses on diabetes and hypertension while promoting iron nutrition. The program's pioneering approach leverages technology to provide real-time consultations, while Mobile Health Units offer diagnostic services and direct healthcare solutions to underserved locations. This move reinforces Star Health's reputation as a leader in innovative healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)