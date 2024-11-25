Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhansi: Call for Justice After NICU Fire

Supreme Court advocate Amit Dwivedi has initiated a call for a time-bound inquiry into a tragic fire incident at a neonatal intensive care unit in Uttar Pradesh that resulted in the deaths of 17 infants. He urged systemic healthcare reform and accountability for governmental neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:27 IST
  • India

Amit Dwivedi, a Supreme Court advocate, has appealed to the Chief Justice of India for a prompt investigation into a fire that claimed the lives of 17 infants in Uttar Pradesh.

The fire occurred in the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, prompting Dwivedi to request a panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee the inquiry.

Emphasizing systemic healthcare issues in Bundelkhand, he calls for reforms and accountability for doctors prioritizing private over public practice, urging the inquiry to address these larger concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

