Tragedy at Sea: Somali Migrant Boats Capsize off Madagascar Coast
At least 22 Somali citizens perished when two migrant boats from Somalia to Mayotte capsized near Madagascar. Local authorities reported that fishermen found the boats and rescued survivors. Somalia's Information Minister declared the incident a serious issue of unlawful immigration, urging caution against dangerous crossings.
A tragic maritime disaster occurred off the coast of Madagascar, claiming the lives of at least 22 Somali citizens. Over the weekend, migrant boats attempting the perilous journey to Mayotte capsized, authorities disclosed.
The Port, Maritime, and River Authority (APMF) of Madagascar stated that these vessels set sail on November 2, targeting the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. Local fishermen discovered the first drifting boat and rescued 25 individuals, although seven victims were confirmed dead. A second vessel reached Madagascar's Port du Cratère with 38 occupants, where 23 people were saved.
Somali Information Minister Daud Aweis conveyed the grave tragedy on national television, emphasizing an urgent need to investigate the incident's orchestration. He labeled the organizers as criminals involved in illicit immigration and warned about the dangers of illegal crossings, recalling a similar fatal incident involving 25 Somalis near the Comoros Islands earlier this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
