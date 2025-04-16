Fake Cardiologist Scandal: Mission Hospital's Licence Suspended Amidst Deaths

The Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, faces a major scandal after its licence was suspended due to the involvement of supposed fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav. Yadav, masquerading as UK cardiologist Dr. Narendra John Camm, allegedly performed unauthorised surgeries that led to the deaths of seven heart patients.

The hospital's licence lapsed on March 31, 2025, with an application for renewal being rejected due to operational shortcomings. Chief Medical and Health Officer Mukesh Jain confirmed that the hospital failed to address shortcomings within the specified period, prompting its suspension pending further orders.

Authorities initiated a probe following complaints to the National Human Rights Commission, leading to Yadav's arrest for forgery. The hospital is instructed not to admit new patients, while investigations into the alleged illegal operations and document forgeries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)