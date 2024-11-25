Left Menu

NATO's New Defence Spending Targets: Closer to 3% GDP

NATO's updated defense plans require allies to spend closer to 3% of their GDP on military expenses, exceeding the current 2% target. Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO's Military Committee, highlighted the necessity for increased spending amidst discussions in the wake of Donald Trump's new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:52 IST
NATO's New Defence Spending Targets: Closer to 3% GDP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO allies may soon need to allocate nearly 3% of their GDP to defense spending, significantly exceeding the current 2% target. A key military figure has warned that the shift is essential for new defense strategies.

Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO's Military Committee, addressed the issue in Brussels, underscoring the need for substantial investment to meet outlined objectives.

Looking ahead, robust debates are anticipated in response to U.S. leadership changes, with the potential increase in defense expenditure being a major focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024