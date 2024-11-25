NATO's New Defence Spending Targets: Closer to 3% GDP

NATO allies may soon need to allocate nearly 3% of their GDP to defense spending, significantly exceeding the current 2% target. A key military figure has warned that the shift is essential for new defense strategies.

Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO's Military Committee, addressed the issue in Brussels, underscoring the need for substantial investment to meet outlined objectives.

Looking ahead, robust debates are anticipated in response to U.S. leadership changes, with the potential increase in defense expenditure being a major focal point.

