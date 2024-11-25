NATO's New Defence Spending Targets: Closer to 3% GDP
NATO's updated defense plans require allies to spend closer to 3% of their GDP on military expenses, exceeding the current 2% target. Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO's Military Committee, highlighted the necessity for increased spending amidst discussions in the wake of Donald Trump's new administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO allies may soon need to allocate nearly 3% of their GDP to defense spending, significantly exceeding the current 2% target. A key military figure has warned that the shift is essential for new defense strategies.
Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO's Military Committee, addressed the issue in Brussels, underscoring the need for substantial investment to meet outlined objectives.
Looking ahead, robust debates are anticipated in response to U.S. leadership changes, with the potential increase in defense expenditure being a major focal point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- defense spending
- GDP
- military budget
- Rob Bauer
- NATO allies
- Donald Trump
- Europe
- Canada
- Brussels
Advertisement