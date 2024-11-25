Germany's Enhanced Civil Defense: Expanding Shelter Initiatives

In response to a rising global threat, Germany is formulating a proposal to expand civilian shelters by converting public and private facilities. The German interior ministry suggests spaces like basements and subway stations could serve as protective shelters.

The 'bunker plan', revealed by Bild newspaper, addresses the need for quicker shelter expansion amid international tensions. However, specific details on implementation remain undisclosed by officials.

Germany's focus on domestic defense has intensified since Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine. NATO has urged businesses to adjust for potential conflicts, part of the broader Operation Plan Germany coordinating national defense efforts.

