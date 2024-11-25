Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu Defends Wife's Cancer Recovery Diet Amidst Medical Criticism

Navjot Singh Sidhu clarified his wife's recovery from stage 4 cancer was aided by a diet plan developed with doctors. Oncologists warn against unproven remedies. Sidhu emphasizes dietary changes as a facilitation in treatment, not a replacement, despite criticism from Tata Memorial Hospital experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:10 IST
Navjot Sidhu Defends Wife's Cancer Recovery Diet Amidst Medical Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a leader of the Congress party, has publicly addressed the criticism surrounding his wife's cancer recovery diet plan. He explained that the plan, which he claims aided his wife's battle against stage 4 cancer, was implemented with medical consultation, describing it as facilitation rather than an alternative to treatment.

Oncologists from the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai have cautioned against the suspension of conventional cancer treatments in favor of unproven remedies like diets. They emphasized the importance of evidence-based treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy, deeming Sidhu's dietary recommendations as unscientific.

Despite the warnings, Sidhu shared his wife's dietary journey that included elements inspired by Ayurveda and other global medical insights. Nevertheless, medical experts maintain that her recovery was driven by traditional medical treatments rather than dietary changes alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024