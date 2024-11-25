Navjot Sidhu Defends Wife's Cancer Recovery Diet Amidst Medical Criticism

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a leader of the Congress party, has publicly addressed the criticism surrounding his wife's cancer recovery diet plan. He explained that the plan, which he claims aided his wife's battle against stage 4 cancer, was implemented with medical consultation, describing it as facilitation rather than an alternative to treatment.

Oncologists from the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai have cautioned against the suspension of conventional cancer treatments in favor of unproven remedies like diets. They emphasized the importance of evidence-based treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy, deeming Sidhu's dietary recommendations as unscientific.

Despite the warnings, Sidhu shared his wife's dietary journey that included elements inspired by Ayurveda and other global medical insights. Nevertheless, medical experts maintain that her recovery was driven by traditional medical treatments rather than dietary changes alone.

