Left Menu

Major Recalls: Lupin and Dr Reddy's Face Manufacturing Challenges

Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling products in the US due to manufacturing issues. Lupin is recalling over 600,000 bottles of Ramipril capsules due to sourcing deviations. Dr Reddy's issued a recall for ibuprofen tablets over specification failures. Both firms initiated voluntary recalls this October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:21 IST
Major Recalls: Lupin and Dr Reddy's Face Manufacturing Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lupin Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories have initiated voluntary recalls in the US due to manufacturing concerns, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Lupin is recalling 616,506 bottles of Ramipril capsules citing deviations from the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), particularly sourcing active ingredients from an unapproved vendor.

This significant Class II recall includes several strengths of Ramipril, noted for potentially temporary health impacts but posing no serious health risks. Produced at Lupin's Goa facility, the recall highlights the ongoing quality control challenges within the pharmaceutical industry.

Separately, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 3,416 bottles of ibuprofen tablets. This Class III recall, initiated due to failed tablet specifications, suggests minimal health risk. As these recalls emerge, they underscore the importance of stringent quality standards to ensure patient safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024