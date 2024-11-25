Major Recalls: Lupin and Dr Reddy's Face Manufacturing Challenges

Lupin Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories have initiated voluntary recalls in the US due to manufacturing concerns, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Lupin is recalling 616,506 bottles of Ramipril capsules citing deviations from the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), particularly sourcing active ingredients from an unapproved vendor.

This significant Class II recall includes several strengths of Ramipril, noted for potentially temporary health impacts but posing no serious health risks. Produced at Lupin's Goa facility, the recall highlights the ongoing quality control challenges within the pharmaceutical industry.

Separately, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 3,416 bottles of ibuprofen tablets. This Class III recall, initiated due to failed tablet specifications, suggests minimal health risk. As these recalls emerge, they underscore the importance of stringent quality standards to ensure patient safety.

