Pharmaceutical Giants Caught in U.S.-China Trade War Turmoil

Pharmaceutical companies are grappling with rising costs as the U.S.-China trade war intensifies, potentially leading to increased drug prices and limited supply. A review of Chinese regulator data by Reuters highlights the impact on popular Western medicines for cancer and diabetes.

China's announcement to raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% comes as retaliation against President Trump's tariffs targeting the Chinese economy. The potential escalation could result in the U.S. imposing tariffs on pharmaceutical products, posing a looming threat over the industry.

Companies like AstraZeneca, Sanofi, GSK, and Eli Lilly, which have U.S. manufacturing sites, are concerned about the increased costs. Analysts and industry experts warn of potential impacts on consumers and supply chains, emphasizing the challenges the sector faces during these uncertain times.

