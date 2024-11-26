FDA Approves Groundbreaking Heart Drug: Bridging New Frontiers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of BridgeBio's innovative drug, Attruby, aimed at treating transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition. BridgeBio's drug marks the first new entrant in a market that has long been dominated by Pfizer's Vyndaqel.

Meanwhile, Merck's Winrevair has proven effective in reducing mortality in individuals with pulmonary arterial hypertension, according to recent study results. This lung condition causes constriction of arteries, leading to severe symptoms and increased death risk.

In a separate development under the auspices of technological innovation, Elon Musk's Neuralink has received approval to initiate a feasibility trial for its brain implant. The trial seeks to explore the safety and functionality of Neuralink's wireless brain-computer interface along with an experimental robotic arm.

(With inputs from agencies.)