Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

The U.S. dollar retreated from two-year highs after President-elect Donald Trump announced hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as the likely Treasury Secretary. Investors anticipate disciplined fiscal policies, yet the dollar's current advantage receded due to market reactions and holiday-thinned trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 02:35 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar took a step back from two-year peaks on Monday following the announcement of Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, as President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated choice for Treasury Secretary. Financial markets reacted optimistically, hoping for disciplined fiscal policies under Bessent's leadership.

The subsequent rally in U.S. Treasuries resulted in a significant drop in yields, with 10-year Treasury yields decreasing by 14 basis points, marking the largest decline since August. This market adjustment also affected the dollar's interest rate edge, allowing the euro and yen to gain ground.

Market analysts noted the thin trading environment ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, alongside cautious market positioning, contributed to the dollar's retreat. Anticipations of potential policy changes and economic data for the week ahead keep investors attentive to upcoming economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024