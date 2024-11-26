Left Menu

AstraZeneca's Lynparza: A New Hope in Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca Pharma India has gained approval from India's drug regulator to import cancer treatment drug Lynparza for sale. The tablets are for use in combination therapy for patients with specific types of endometrial cancer. This approval enables the drug's imminent launch in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:32 IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd announced on Tuesday its receipt of approval from the Indian drug regulator to import Lynparza, a cancer treatment drug, for sale and distribution. This announcement places AstraZeneca in a pioneering position in India's cancer treatment market.

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that permission has been granted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CSDCO), a division of the Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India. This allows the import and distribution of Olaparib film-coated tablets in 100 mg and 150 mg strengths, marketed as Lynparza.

According to AstraZeneca, Olaparib combined with Durvalumab is for maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, whose disease has not advanced with first-line treatment of Durvalumab and platinum-based chemotherapy. The company is now poised to launch Lynparza in India, contingent upon further statutory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

