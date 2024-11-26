Tragedy at KGMU: A Life Lost Amidst Hospital Resource Strain
Abrar Ahmed, a 60-year-old man, died while en route to a different hospital due to the unavailability of a ventilator at King George Medical University. Despite being treated for heart failure, the lack of resources and delayed referral ultimately led to a tragic outcome, sparking family allegations of negligence.
Abrar Ahmed, a 60-year-old patient, died while being transferred to another hospital after King George Medical University (KGMU) failed to provide a ventilator. Ahmed, who was undergoing treatment for heart failure, was admitted in serious condition, but the paucity of ventilators proved fatal.
Despite the KGMU administration's claims of attempting to save Ahmed by referring him to another facility, his family alleges negligence, stating doctors ignored their requests for a ventilator. Ahmed's condition deteriorated further after receiving injections, leading to his death en route to a different hospital.
KGMU spokesperson Sudhir Singh mentioned that Ahmed was previously diagnosed with coronary artery disease but failed to attend follow-up appointments. Despite immediate oxygen support and medical tests, a shortage of ICU-ventilator beds led to his referral. The case has prompted a complaint but no FIR yet.
