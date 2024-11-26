Biden's Push for Wider Anti-Obesity Drug Coverage: Will Trump's Team Follow Through?

The Biden administration has unveiled a proposal to broaden access to anti-obesity medications under Medicare and Medicaid, potentially benefiting over 7 million people. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and similar drugs could see their costs significantly reduced under this plan, making them more accessible to those in need.

While the current Medicare regulations cover drugs like Eli Lilly's Mounjaro for diabetes, obesity-specific versions remain uncovered. Medicaid coverage varies by state, but the new proposal aims to standardize accessibility, making these medications available for obesity treatment through both programs starting in 2026, contingent on regulatory approval and Trump's administration backing.

The financial implications are significant, with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services estimating a $36 billion impact on federal spending over a decade. A pending decision rests with the Trump administration, which shows divided opinions on the matter, potentially affecting millions who rely heavily on these medications for health and economic reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)