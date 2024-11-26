Left Menu

Biden's Push for Wider Anti-Obesity Drug Coverage: Will Trump's Team Follow Through?

President Joe Biden proposes expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity drugs like Wegovy, potentially cutting costs significantly for over 7 million Americans. However, the proposal's future depends on the incoming Trump administration's stance, with mixed opinions from Trump's health officials, as regulatory and financial impacts are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:20 IST
Biden's Push for Wider Anti-Obesity Drug Coverage: Will Trump's Team Follow Through?

The Biden administration has unveiled a proposal to broaden access to anti-obesity medications under Medicare and Medicaid, potentially benefiting over 7 million people. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and similar drugs could see their costs significantly reduced under this plan, making them more accessible to those in need.

While the current Medicare regulations cover drugs like Eli Lilly's Mounjaro for diabetes, obesity-specific versions remain uncovered. Medicaid coverage varies by state, but the new proposal aims to standardize accessibility, making these medications available for obesity treatment through both programs starting in 2026, contingent on regulatory approval and Trump's administration backing.

The financial implications are significant, with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services estimating a $36 billion impact on federal spending over a decade. A pending decision rests with the Trump administration, which shows divided opinions on the matter, potentially affecting millions who rely heavily on these medications for health and economic reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024