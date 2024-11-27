Trump Appoints COVID Policy Critic to Lead NIH

In a strategic move, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Jay Bhattacharya, a vocal critic of U.S. COVID-19 policies, to helm the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This decision reflects Trump's ongoing efforts to overhaul federal health agencies' approach to pandemic management.

Bhattacharya, a Stanford health policy professor, has openly opposed strict COVID-19 measures and was one of the minds behind the Great Barrington Declaration, which argued for normalcy for non-vulnerable populations during the pandemic. His appointment signals a potential shift in NIH's focus from infectious diseases to chronic illnesses like diabetes.

The move comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposes extensive staffing changes at the NIH. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci faced criticism from Republicans over contrasting views with Trump-era policies. Fauci was defended by NIH Director Francis Collins, underscoring ongoing tensions in health policy debates.

