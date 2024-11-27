Left Menu

Life-Saving Collaboration: Bridging Healthcare Gaps in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Oil Corporation Limited partners with Arunachal Pradesh's government and a charitable organization to provide 10 haemodialysis machines to underserved communities. This initiative, under the Pradhan Mantra National Dialysis Programme, aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and reduce logistical challenges and patient mortality in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to improve healthcare accessibility in India's Northeast gained momentum as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, collaborating with Fairfax India Charitable Foundation and the government of Arunachal Pradesh, delivered 10 haemodialysis machines. This initiative, part of the Pradhan Mantra National Dialysis Programme, focuses on decentralizing haemodialysis services.

The trilateral agreement was solidified with National Health Mission mission director Marge Sora, representing Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Indian Oil and Fairfax India's representatives. This partnership underlines the role of public-private collaboration in addressing healthcare disparities across the region, noted Udit Jain from Indian Oil.

Rajesh Nambiar of Indian Oil stressed the significance of bridging healthcare gaps in remote areas. Meanwhile, Fairfax India Charitable Foundation's Vishal Suri expressed gratitude towards Indian Oil for their vital contribution, enabling much-needed dialysis services in Arunachal Pradesh's communities. This project is poised to lower mortality rates and create jobs in healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

