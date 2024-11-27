Left Menu

Beta Drugs Gains Investment Boost from Healthquad Fund II

Beta Drugs announced an investment of Rs 117 crore from Healthquad Fund II, targeting expansion in the oncology sector. The company aims to rank among the top five oncology firms in India within five years, leveraging its manufacturing and R&D strengths to enhance drug affordability and access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:42 IST
Beta Drugs Gains Investment Boost from Healthquad Fund II
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Beta Drugs, a prominent name in the oncology formulations sector, has announced a major investment from Healthquad Fund II, a Singapore-based investment entity. The firm has acquired a minority stake by injecting Rs 117 crore into the company, aiming to bolster its growth trajectory.

Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Batra expressed ambitions for Beta Drugs to emerge among the top five oncology firms in India over the next five years. The company plans to utilize the new capital to expand rapidly across the country and enhance its product offerings, which currently span chemotherapy, targeted, hormonal, and supportive cancer therapies.

Ajay Mahipal, a partner at Healthquad, highlighted Beta's strong manufacturing capabilities and research and development strengths. He noted that these attributes position Beta to improve the affordability of cancer drugs for middle- and lower-income patients, particularly in tier II and tier III cities, aligning with Healthquad's goals to enhance healthcare access, affordability, and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024