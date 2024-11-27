Beta Drugs Gains Investment Boost from Healthquad Fund II

Beta Drugs, a prominent name in the oncology formulations sector, has announced a major investment from Healthquad Fund II, a Singapore-based investment entity. The firm has acquired a minority stake by injecting Rs 117 crore into the company, aiming to bolster its growth trajectory.

Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Batra expressed ambitions for Beta Drugs to emerge among the top five oncology firms in India over the next five years. The company plans to utilize the new capital to expand rapidly across the country and enhance its product offerings, which currently span chemotherapy, targeted, hormonal, and supportive cancer therapies.

Ajay Mahipal, a partner at Healthquad, highlighted Beta's strong manufacturing capabilities and research and development strengths. He noted that these attributes position Beta to improve the affordability of cancer drugs for middle- and lower-income patients, particularly in tier II and tier III cities, aligning with Healthquad's goals to enhance healthcare access, affordability, and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)