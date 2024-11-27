Left Menu

Innovative 'One Health' Pavilion Wins Acclaim at India International Trade Fair

The Health Ministry's pavilion themed 'One Health' at the 43rd India International Trade Fair won recognition for its innovative design. The pavilion highlighted the interconnectedness of human, animal, and plant health within the ecosystem. The immersive display raised awareness and offered free healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:50 IST
Innovative 'One Health' Pavilion Wins Acclaim at India International Trade Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Health Ministry's 'One Health' pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair has been awarded a special appreciation medal for its innovative design and compelling presentation of India's healthcare achievements, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

This year's pavilion concentrated on the 'One Health' holistic framework, highlighting the interconnected nature of human, animal, and plant health within the ecosystem. The initiative is aimed at fostering collaboration across sectors to tackle health and environmental challenges, while promoting overall well-being.

Over a span of 14 days, the pavilion offered an immersive experience to visitors, focusing on preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare. It also provided free counseling, diagnostics, and consultations, making healthcare services accessible to all attendees. The award underscores the ministry's commitment to building a comprehensive health system and elevating awareness of the 'One Health' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024