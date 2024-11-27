Innovative 'One Health' Pavilion Wins Acclaim at India International Trade Fair
The Health Ministry's pavilion themed 'One Health' at the 43rd India International Trade Fair won recognition for its innovative design. The pavilion highlighted the interconnectedness of human, animal, and plant health within the ecosystem. The immersive display raised awareness and offered free healthcare services.
The Health Ministry's 'One Health' pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair has been awarded a special appreciation medal for its innovative design and compelling presentation of India's healthcare achievements, according to an official statement released Wednesday.
This year's pavilion concentrated on the 'One Health' holistic framework, highlighting the interconnected nature of human, animal, and plant health within the ecosystem. The initiative is aimed at fostering collaboration across sectors to tackle health and environmental challenges, while promoting overall well-being.
Over a span of 14 days, the pavilion offered an immersive experience to visitors, focusing on preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare. It also provided free counseling, diagnostics, and consultations, making healthcare services accessible to all attendees. The award underscores the ministry's commitment to building a comprehensive health system and elevating awareness of the 'One Health' vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
