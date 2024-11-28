Left Menu

Health News Highlights: Thyroid Pill Risks and Pharmaceutical Updates

This article summarizes current health news, covering topics like potential bone loss from thyroid medication, dementia risks from wildfire smoke, and updates on pharmaceutical pricing policies. It also addresses new developments in obesity drug coverage and recent studies on various pharmaceuticals.

Updated: 28-11-2024 02:26 IST
The latest health news briefs reveal pressing concerns in the medical field, including potential bone loss linked to a widely-used thyroid medication.

The U.S. pharmaceutical industry seeks changes to Medicare drug price negotiations under President-elect Trump. Meanwhile, Canada discontinues Brookfield's takeover plan for Grifols over valuation disagreements.

In other news, stalled mpox vaccines for children in Congo highlight distribution hurdles, and Amgen's weight-loss drug fails to meet market expectations. Additionally, the FDA investigates blood cancer risks from bluebird bio's gene therapy.

