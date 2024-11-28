Health News Highlights: Thyroid Pill Risks and Pharmaceutical Updates

The latest health news briefs reveal pressing concerns in the medical field, including potential bone loss linked to a widely-used thyroid medication.

The U.S. pharmaceutical industry seeks changes to Medicare drug price negotiations under President-elect Trump. Meanwhile, Canada discontinues Brookfield's takeover plan for Grifols over valuation disagreements.

In other news, stalled mpox vaccines for children in Congo highlight distribution hurdles, and Amgen's weight-loss drug fails to meet market expectations. Additionally, the FDA investigates blood cancer risks from bluebird bio's gene therapy.

