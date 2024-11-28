UK Migration: A Numbers Game
Net migration to the UK surpassed 900,000 in the year to June 2023, according to the ONS, but fell by 20% the following year due to stricter visa regulations. The 2024 migration figure was 728,000, a significant drop caused by decreased long-term immigration. Migration numbers were previously revised from 740,000 to 906,000.
In a significant shift, net migration to the United Kingdom hit over 900,000 in the year leading to June 2023, according to recent data released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This figure marks an increase from initial predictions.
However, the toughened visa rules implemented subsequently have led to a drastic 20% decrease in incoming numbers, bringing net migration down to 728,000 by June 2024. This decline masks a backdrop of changing immigration patterns.
"This fall is driven by a decline in long-term immigration mainly because of declining numbers of dependants arriving on study visas," the ONS explained. The figures were adjusted from prior estimates of 740,000 last year to a peak of 906,000.
