Pharma Power Plays: Medicare, Thyroid Medication Risks, and Gene Therapy Concerns

The latest health news highlights include studies on thyroid and breast cancer medications, AstraZeneca's asthma and cancer drugs, and gene therapy concerns. Updates also cover debates over assisted dying in the UK, FDA regulatory actions, and reforms in U.S. Medicare drug price negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST
Amid the current health news, a study reveals potential bone loss linked to a common thyroid medication, while AstraZeneca's asthma drug shows superior effectiveness during attacks compared to traditional steroids. Further, its breast cancer drug Enhertu will soon join China's national health insurance.

In U.S. health policy, major pharmaceutical companies push to extend timelines for Medicare drug price negotiations. Concurrently, the FDA is probing cancer risks tied to Bluebird bio's gene therapy, while lawmaker debates on assisted dying sour policymaking in the UK.

On the financial front, Brookfield withdraws its takeover bid for Grifols amid valuation disagreements, causing a dip in Grifols shares. Elsewhere, the U.S. FDA's non-approval of Applied Therapeutics' new drug leads to a significant share drop for the company.

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

