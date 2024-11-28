Left Menu

Pioneering Lung Cancer Screening Program Launched in Delhi

India's first lung cancer screening program, Lunglife, has been launched in Delhi, aiming to improve early detection and survival rates. It targets high-risk individuals, offering comprehensive screenings. Doctors emphasize early intervention's importance in combating lung cancer's rising cases, aspiring to inspire nationwide awareness and collaborative efforts against the disease.

The launch of India's first lung cancer screening program, named Lunglife, marks a significant step forward in the country's fight against one of the deadliest cancers. Unveiled at a private Delhi hospital, the program aims to catch the disease early among high-risk groups, potentially improving treatment outcomes and survival rates.

With lung cancer constituting 5.9% of all cancer cases and causing 8.1% of cancer-related deaths in India, the initiative targets individuals between the ages of 50 and 80, smokers, and those with a family history of lung cancer. A detailed screening process, involving pulmonologist consultations, pulmonary function tests (PFT), and low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans, is implemented to aid early detection.

Experts like Dr. Nikhil Modi and Dr. Manish Singhal from Apollo Cancer Centres have underscored the program's role in revolutionizing cancer care by providing precision diagnostics coupled with patient-centric treatments. They emphasize the critical nature of early detection in enhancing recovery chances and are hopeful this initiative will inspire widespread action and awareness against lung cancer across the nation.

