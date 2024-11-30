Negligence Uncovered: Scan Centres Shut Down in Alappuzha

The State Health Department took decisive action on Saturday by shutting down two scan centres in Alappuzha and revoking their licenses. The centres reportedly failed to detect significant malformations in a newborn during prenatal scans, leading to further scrutiny by health officials.

According to an official release, all scanning machines at these facilities have been sealed. Following a complaint from a couple, the Alappuzha South police have charged four doctors, including two associated with the scan centres, for negligence in identifying the newborn's condition.

Health Minister Veena George initiated a comprehensive investigation, assigning a special team led by the Additional Director of the Health Department. The investigation uncovered a failure in record-keeping at the scan centres, resulting in license cancellations. Further inquiries are ongoing, with potential additional actions to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)