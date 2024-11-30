Left Menu

Negligence Uncovered: Scan Centres Shut Down in Alappuzha

The State Health Department in Alappuzha has shut down two scan centres and revoked their licenses due to their failure to detect severe malformations in a newborn during prenatal scans. Four doctors, including two at the scan centres, face charges. Investigations are underway, with more actions pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Health Department took decisive action on Saturday by shutting down two scan centres in Alappuzha and revoking their licenses. The centres reportedly failed to detect significant malformations in a newborn during prenatal scans, leading to further scrutiny by health officials.

According to an official release, all scanning machines at these facilities have been sealed. Following a complaint from a couple, the Alappuzha South police have charged four doctors, including two associated with the scan centres, for negligence in identifying the newborn's condition.

Health Minister Veena George initiated a comprehensive investigation, assigning a special team led by the Additional Director of the Health Department. The investigation uncovered a failure in record-keeping at the scan centres, resulting in license cancellations. Further inquiries are ongoing, with potential additional actions to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

