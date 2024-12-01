Kerala's Pioneering Battle Against HIV: Achieving Goals Ahead of Time

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the state government's proactive initiatives in combating HIV, despite its low density of affected individuals.

On World AIDS Day, Vijayan stressed the importance of public engagement and awareness in preventing the spread of HIV and rehabilitating those infected.

The Chief Minister affirmed Kerala's commitment to achieving the global goal of zero new HIV cases by 2030, through its comprehensive 'Together to Zero' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)