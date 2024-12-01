Left Menu

Revolutionizing Asthma and COPD Treatment: Benralizumab's Promise

A new study reveals benralizumab, an injectable drug, shows promise in reducing asthma and COPD flare-ups, outperforming traditional steroid treatments and minimizing side effects. The drug targets eosinophilic inflammation, offering a potential breakthrough in managing these chronic conditions. Further trials are necessary for broader clinical approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

A new study has identified benralizumab as a promising treatment for managing asthma and COPD flare-ups. This drug, applied through injection, may soon become a game-changer due to its ability to outperform traditional steroid-based therapies.

The study, recently published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, presented striking results: patients treated with benralizumab exhibited significantly lower rates of treatment failure than those receiving standard care with steroids like prednisolone. The novel treatment targets eosinophilic inflammation, a common component in asthma and some COPD cases.

Patients reported faster recovery and improved quality of life, with fewer debilitating side effects often associated with steroid use. Despite its potential, benralizumab requires further testing in phase 3 trials for broader approval as a standard treatment option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

