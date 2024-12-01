Mysterious Throat Ailment Sparks Alarm at Bareilly School

A sense of urgency gripped a Bareilly government school when several students reported severe throat discomfort, eliciting an emergency response. Authorities were quick to react, but no medical issues were determined during the investigation.

Despite the initial alarm, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar Upadhyay assured that the health of the students was not compromised. Doctors speculated the incident was a case of collective anxiety spurred by a rumor.

The educational authorities are currently investigating the cause. Meanwhile, Doctor Amit Kumar confirmed that two students treated for nervousness showed no medical symptoms, corroborating the absence of a health crisis.

