Greece's Overlooked Victims: The Unseen Crisis at Samos Migrant Centre

A United Nations human rights expert expressed concern on Monday over Greece's inadequate efforts to identify and assist victims of sex trafficking, suggesting that the government might have overlooked hundreds of cases at a migrant centre on Samos island.

Siobhán Mullally, the UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, highlighted in a letter to Greek authorities that they failed to identify 14 female victims of sexual exploitation or forced labour despite evident indicators such as injuries and signs of sexual abuse. These women, originating from West and Central Africa, arrived at the Greek centre in 2022 yet received insufficient housing, medical, or psychological support.

Mullally's letter outlined that the Closed Control Access Centre on Samos is ill-suited for trafficking survivors. Greece, a major player in Europe's 2015-16 migration crisis, has seen a surge in migrant entries this year. The Samos camp, opened in 2021, faces scrutiny amid its heavily restricted environment and rising migrant numbers.

