Ayush Industry's Explosive Growth: Pioneering Health Innovations

The Ayush market has experienced remarkable expansion, skyrocketing from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 43.4 billion in 2023. It has grown its international presence and integrated traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare. Prime Minister Modi's initiatives have further promoted Ayurveda and fostered global collaborations and technological advancements.

The Ayush industry's growth has been monumental, soaring from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 43.4 billion in 2023, as revealed by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy. Exports have doubled, contributing to India's emergence as a leader in traditional medicine.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership since 2014, the Ministry of Ayush has achieved significant advancements in healthcare, education, and research, aligning with global health goals. Integration of traditional Indian medicine into mainstream healthcare is notable, supported by over 7,55,780 registered practitioners and numerous educational institutions.

Technological innovation and international partnerships have been crucial, with Ayush Grid and e-Sanjeevani telemedicine enhancing delivery. Initiatives like Ayush Visa and the Heal in India portal boost medical tourism. Promoting yoga globally has also been a major success, amplifying Ayush's global influence and India's commitment to holistic healthcare.

