Tetanus Jab Mishap Sparks Family Protest in Hamirpur

In an alarming incident in Hamirpur, a needle lodged in an 18-year-old girl's arm following a tetanus injection has sparked a protest by her family and prompted a health department investigation, officials reported on Monday.

The distressing event, which occurred at the district hospital at around 8 pm on Saturday, saw the girl's family returning to confront the staff after discovering the needle still embedded in her arm.

Following the family's protests, police were called to maintain order, and an internal investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the oversight, hospital officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)