Tetanus Jab Mishap Sparks Family Protest in Hamirpur

A needle was found in an 18-year-old girl's arm after receiving a tetanus shot at a district hospital in Hamirpur, prompting protests and a health department probe. The hospital staff involved the police to resolve the situation, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:32 IST
In an alarming incident in Hamirpur, a needle lodged in an 18-year-old girl's arm following a tetanus injection has sparked a protest by her family and prompted a health department investigation, officials reported on Monday.

The distressing event, which occurred at the district hospital at around 8 pm on Saturday, saw the girl's family returning to confront the staff after discovering the needle still embedded in her arm.

Following the family's protests, police were called to maintain order, and an internal investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the oversight, hospital officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

